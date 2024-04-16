First-ever UNC Charlotte dorm named for Black alumnus brings H.O.P.E to a new generation

In our Kaleidoscope newsletter, we cover race, culture and equity in Charlotte and showcase a multitude of people and experiences that make the Queen City special. Subscribe for free. Story idea? Lvernonsparks@charlotteobserver.com

Almost every other day, it seems, we’re hearing news of someone having a building named for them.

But at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, adding this Charlotte bankers’ name – Donta’ Wilson – to a residence hall is truly unique.

It’s partly because Wilson is the first African American alumnus in the school’s history to receive this honor.

Last week, the UNC Charlotte community officially named the Donta’ L. Wilson Residence Hall, which spans some 147,000 square-feet and will be home to some 700 first-year students.

Notable enough, but there is so much more to this story. The UNC Charlotte alum is ubiquitous and has done yeoman’s work in his community to earn this honor, especially with his H.O.P.E. — “ helping people people excel” — mantra.

In addition to sitting on the university’s Board of Trustees, Wilson works at Truist Financial Corporation and is the chief consumer and small business banking officer.

He created the Wilson Believe Fund, which helps to make college more accessible for first-generation students majoring in business and education. Nearly 40% of UNC Charlotte undergraduates identify as first-generation to attend college, according to the university.

It’s a reality close to Wilson’s heart.

The Charlotte Observer caught up with Wilson for a Q&A to learn more about his journey to help others. (Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity).

When did you find out this was happening?

“I found out during the summer of 2022. It happened during what I thought to be a routine check-in with the Chancellor, but to my surprise, it was much more. It was a surreal moment for me. My initial reaction was surprise and gratitude. I’ve had the honor of being engaged with UNC Charlotte for several years now, and I’m keenly aware of the criteria one must meet in order to receive an honorary naming. It’s a very thoughtful process.

In what ways was your experience at UNC Charlotte similar to some of the young people who may be slated to stay at the dorm named for you?

“My family experienced the challenges that so many families face of sending a first-generation student off to college. We didn’t have experiences or examples of how to best fund the college experience or make living arrangements. You learn quickly that it’s not just about getting to college, but also getting through college. We had to navigate all of that as a family for the first time, and we can relate to the questions, anxieties, and concerns of those who are on that journey. That’s why I’m so thankful and proud of the job that UNCC does to ensure every student who wants to be a 49er has the resources and support to make that process easier and successful. I’m also thankful that I have the opportunity to help remove some of the financial stress by providing the Wilson Believe Fund. In addition, I’m so excited that many of these first-generation students will be able to stay at a facility in which they will create lifelong friendships and memories. Your first-year experience is so important as it relates to continuing your education. I’m hopeful that Wilson Hall will be a warm experience — a journey catalyst for students — and a major reason why students decide to return to school to finish their education.”

What experiences did you take from UNC Charlotte that helped to forge a successful career in banking? What led to your interest in the finance industry?

“From a very young age, I knew I wanted to work in finance. A family event exposed me to the importance of sound financial knowledge and my education at Charlotte cultivated my passion to help others achieve financial happiness. Beyond the education I received, it helped me begin to exercise my personal purpose in life which is to be a dealer of H.O.P.E.

It started with creating opportunities for me to develop leadership skills while in college, such as leading my college fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, as we tutored local elementary kids between classes. It led to opportunities that I didn’t realize at the time would change my life. That includes a directed study/internship with Truist that’s resulted in a more than 25-year career.

UNC Charlotte was really a place where I learned how to activate community purpose and begin activating my work purpose. ”

Tell us more about this mantra — H.O.P.E. “helping other people excel” — which you identified as your personal purpose in life, what it meant to you when you first conceived and what it means to you today?

“Helping other people excel is about providing a pathway for others to go further and go faster, sharing with them the resources and platforms you have so they can be successful. I believe life is about what you give more than what you receive. My goal is to be a net giver in this life, and at the core of what I desire to give is H.O.P.E. Hope is the key to igniting someone’s dreams or helping them be resilient during a tough time. Without hope, faith does not have an assignment. I often think about the great Jackie Robinson and how it’s not just about getting to the major league; it’s about unlocking the doors so others can play at an elevated level, too.”

Best advice you ever received?

“It was from my grandfather, who said, ‘For the very visionary and impactful differences that one can make in this world, often odds are one in a million, so just be ‘the one.’ Over the years in every capacity that I’ve been able to serve, I’ve always remembered that I can be the one — the one to inspire, the one to make a difference, and the one to create positive change that’s so needed in our world today.”

What do you think are the greatest challenges facing youth coming from the working poor (children of bus drivers, janitors, school teachers, firefighters, factory workers, etc.)? And what can society do to help them, or what can they do to help themselves?

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned one of the greatest determining factors for one’s opportunity for success is our ZIP code. That one thing can make all the difference in the resources we have available to us to reach our full potential. Often, success is limited by having poor options, not by poor choices. By reaching out to these at-potential youth and exposing them to opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have had, we’re empowering them to be in a position to positively change the trajectory of their and their family’s life. All it takes is for someone to care and make that connection to say, ‘Here – let me help you with this.’ You will be positively surprised to watch these amazing young people rise to the occasion and blossom regardless of their starting position.”