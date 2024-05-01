First-ever spring VolunteerFest in Fox Cities

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the Fox Valley event matching community members with their perfect volunteer opportunity.

Volunteer Fox Cities hosted their first-ever spring VolunteerFEST at the D.J. Bordini Center in Grand Chute on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 50 Fox Cities organizations in need of volunteers were in attendance. One of those organizations was the Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care which is an organization that advocates for the aging community.

“Relationships that are developed between residents and volunteers provides lifelong fulfillment for volunteers,” said the organizations volunteer ombudsmen coordinator Kim Verstegen. “It helps the residents as well and gives volunteers perspective by showing them what’s happening in their communities.”

For more information on how to become a volunteer ombudsmen with this organization, please click here.

Event organizers said there’s a need for volunteers in the Fox Valley right now. They said that organizations are gearing up for warm-weather events and fundraisers and need volunteers.

Volunteer Fox Cities officials said they’ve hosted events like this in the fall, but this is their first-ever spring VolunteerFest. It comes on the last day of Global Volunteer Month which is in April.

“Some of the stuff volunteering does for the individual is it betters mental health, it’s a great opportunity to connect with others, give back to the community and helps with skills if you’re trying to grow a particular skillset,” said Melissa Jagodinsky with Volunteer Fox Cites.

