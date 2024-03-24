First ever Lao community conference held by Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools
On Saturday, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools (FCSS) hosted its first ever Lao community mini conference.
On Saturday, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools (FCSS) hosted its first ever Lao community mini conference.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
The Vols shot just 34% from the field.
Dusty May led the Owls on a Final Four run last season and quickly brought the program to the national stage.
He bit him. He really bit him.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Fair was on fire Saturday while scoring Syracuse's final 13 points to rally past the Wildcats.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Google expands Search Generative Experience's testing to include users who didn't opt in to see the experimental feature.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
A Chinese ministry uploads pictures and specs on the four-door Mini Aceman, the electric successor to the Mini Clubman. It's due here in 2025.
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Two senators are asking the office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify the contents of intelligence briefings about TikTok and ByteDance,
Johnson will not necessarily lose his job as a result of Greene’s resolution. But the threat is real.
A team of university security researchers has found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys, exposing the Mac’s private data to hackers.
Joni Mitchell has quietly returned to Spotify, after quietly exiting the platform two years ago. This is happening just a few days after Neil Young put his music back on the streamer.
At this week's Game Developers Conference, Qualcomm tried to assure devs that most Windows titles will "just work" on laptops with its Snapdragon X Elite chipset thanks to emulation.