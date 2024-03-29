First-ever K-25 employees reunion set for April 27 in Oak Ridge
If you worked at K-25 in the past, then you are invited to the K-25 Reunion, noon to 3 p.m. April 27 outside the K-25 History Center (old K-25 Fire Hall), 652 Enrichment St.
The reunion is open to retirees, past and present employees, and contractors of K-25/ETTP, BNFL, USEC/Centrus, or the Security Force, a news release said. Attendees are encouraged to invite their co-workers and work friends and spread the word.
Organizers plan to have a covered tent in the parking lot with tables and chairs, but visitors can also bring their own lounge chairs.
The K-25 History Center will be open at a discounted rate of $3 per person and will have many reminders of K-25's early days.
Most of the K-25 Site's past plant managers dating back to the mid-1970s have confirmed their attendance, including Waldo Golliher, Gordon Fee, Bob Merriman, Bob Eby, and − it is hoped − Harold Conner, the release said.
Current sponsors include CROET, Nuclear Care Partners, Munsey Pharmacy, Coalition of Oak Ridge Retired Employees, and the K-25 History Center.
Music by the Matthew Hickey Band will be sponsored by Marvin Yarber.
A banner will be at the front of the site shortly to notify passersby about the reunion.
Pam Toon and Brad Parish are key organizers.
If you go
WHAT: K-25 employees reunion
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024
WHERE: K-25 Site, just outside the K-25 History Center, 652 Enrichment St, Oak Ridge, TN ·
INFO: K-25reunion.com or 865-804-2723 (Brad) or 865-368-0996 (Pam)
