First-ever K-25 employees reunion set for April 27 in Oak Ridge

The K-25 History Center had its grand opening in February 2020.

If you worked at K-25 in the past, then you are invited to the K-25 Reunion, noon to 3 p.m. April 27 outside the K-25 History Center (old K-25 Fire Hall), 652 Enrichment St.

The reunion is open to retirees, past and present employees, and contractors of K-25/ETTP, BNFL, USEC/Centrus, or the Security Force, a news release said. Attendees are encouraged to invite their co-workers and work friends and spread the word.

Organizers plan to have a covered tent in the parking lot with tables and chairs, but visitors can also bring their own lounge chairs.

The K-25 History Center will be open at a discounted rate of $3 per person and will have many reminders of K-25's early days.

Most of the K-25 Site's past plant managers dating back to the mid-1970s have confirmed their attendance, including Waldo Golliher, Gordon Fee, Bob Merriman, Bob Eby, and − it is hoped − Harold Conner, the release said.

Current sponsors include CROET, Nuclear Care Partners, Munsey Pharmacy, Coalition of Oak Ridge Retired Employees, and the K-25 History Center.

Music by the Matthew Hickey Band will be sponsored by Marvin Yarber.

A banner will be at the front of the site shortly to notify passersby about the reunion.

Pam Toon and Brad Parish are key organizers.

It all started in what would become Oak Ridge in Building K-25 at the Manhattan Project’s K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant and expanded to include four more process buildings on that site and later to gaseous diffusion plants in Paducah, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio.

