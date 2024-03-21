First ever Horry County firefighter completes Oklahoma Smoke Diver training

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter and EMT is the first from the department to complete an intense Oklahoma Smoke Diver training made specifically for firefighters that tests physical and mental strength.

Brock Patterson, 23, said the training is so intense, only 70% of people complete it.

“The only way I’m leaving here is if I die,” Patterson said. “That is the commitment level it’s going to take for you to get there.”

Patterson has been a firefighter and EMT with Horry County Fire Rescue since 2021.

Patterson said his goal was to go to the military, but he was diagnosed with asthma. When he heard about the Oklahoma Smoke Diver training, he trained for an entire year to participate.

“It’s designed to put you under the highest level of stress both physically and mentally and then see if you can still perform your job and make good critical decisions,” Patterson said.

Thousands of people apply for the training but very few are selected. He said his initial class roster was 44, but only 13 people made it to graduation.

The training runs for six days, starting around 6 a.m. and sometimes ending at midnight.

Patterson said the training is very similar to the military, but they train specifically for firefighting.

On the first day, Patterson said he had a panic attack and wasn’t sure if he could make it through, but his relationship with God and a bible verse pushed him forward.

“Because every morning we’d be standing in our squares just ready to go in full gear, ready to start our day and I would just sit there and pray, and I would cry, and I would just be so emotionally overwhelmed,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the training has changed the way he looks at his job and fighting fires. He added being a firefighter is not about looking cool, it’s about putting everything on the line to save a victim.

“I love my wife, I love my unborn baby more than I love anything,” Patterson said. “But whenever I said I’m going to be a firefighter, I accepted the fact that when push comes to shove it is my job to do everything in my power to go in that house, do a good search and get the victims out.”

Patterson said his next goal is to complete all three smoke diver trainings out of Indiana and Georgia. It is a daunting task as only one person has ever completed all three.

He left a lasting message to any firefighter who is thinking about doing it and the message is to go for it.

