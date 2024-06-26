First all-electric tugboat in U.S. christened on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — History was made today in San Diego. The first of its kind, all-electric tugboat, the eWolf, was officially christened on San Diego Bay Tuesday.

The eWolf will begin commercial service this week.

Instead of burning diesel fuel like other tugboats, the eWolf is the first all-electric powered harbor tugboat in the United States.

Operating with zero emissions and other sustainable technology, the eTug delivers high-power capability, safety and efficiency, the announcement said.

Maritime, energy and logistics solutions company, Crowley, christened the eWolf on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala., the 82-foot vessel delivers 70 tons of bollard pull, which is stronger than the traditional tugboat.

Unlike tugboats that burn diesel fuel, the eTug uses a more environmentally friendly and sustainable power source, which will be charged at a station on the shore.

The eWolf is not only a game changer in sustainability, it’s also the most advanced technologically. It features next generation radar, sonar, and more.

The goal — to reduce pollution and improve the air quality for San Diego.

First electric tugboat in U.S. christened on San Diego Bay (FOX 5/KUSI)

First electric tugboat in U.S. christened on San Diego Bay (Photo Courtesy: Crowley)

In the first 10 years of its use, the eWolf will reduce 2.5 tons of diesel fuel pollution and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution compared to a conventional tugboat, according to Crowley.

Crowley was joined at the vessel christening by project partners including the Port of San Diego, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Maritime Administration.

“The eWolf is a historic milestone in the maritime industry and Crowley’s legacy, and underscores our company’s commitment to serve as global sustainability leaders and innovators. The all-electric tugboat is the most technologically advanced vessel of its kind, and eWolf will help our customers and communities reach their decarbonization goals while delivering capabilities that strengthen our vital supply chain,” said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO. “We congratulate the people whose tireless dedication brought the eWolf to fruition with our partners at the federal, state and local government, setting a new standard not just in America, but globally.”

At the christening, the vice president of Crowley said San Diego now has the most advanced and safest operating vessel ever built.

“Crowley’s first-of-its-kind electric tugboat is a game changer. It checks all the boxes by providing environmental, economic, and operational benefits for our communities and maritime industry,” said Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Chairman. “This is truly a story of teamwork and collaboration. We are proud to work with Crowley and our state and local partners on this and other electrification initiatives at and around our port, including electric cargo handling equipment like our all-electric mobile harbor cranes, our microgrid, vessel shore power, and more.”

The name was chosen as a nod to a tugboat in the company’s initial fleet, the Sea Wolf, which operated more than a century ago in California.

Dan Plante contributed to this report

