First egg for bald eagles Jackie and Shadow won’t hatch, group says. But hope remains

Thousands of people are waiting to see if Southern California bald eagles Jackie and Shadow will be parents this year.

The mom and dad eagles have been caring for three eggs this season in their Big Bear nest.

But one egg is overdue to hatch, and it likely won’t, Friends of Big Bear Valley executive director Sandy Steers said in a March 7 Facebook post.

A close-up photo shows the three eggs March 6 in Big Bear, California. Screengrab from Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle cam

These bald eagles have typically had eggs hatch after 38 to 39 days, Steers previously said.

Jackie’s first egg was laid 43 days ago, as of March 8 — days beyond the time frame for it to hatch.

But there’s still hope for another egg to hatch.

Jackie’s second egg was laid 40 days ago on Jan. 28. And her third egg was laid 37 days ago, McClatchy News reported.

“With 3 eggs it could be longer due to more delayed incubation. Additionally, bald eagle eggs are known to have hatched up to 41 days on other wild nests,” Cali Condor, an admin for the bald eagles’ Facebook group, said March 4.

Bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are seen in the nest together hours before Jackie lays her first egg Jan. 25. Screengrab from Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle cam

Group offers support

Steers has offered supportive words to viewers in light of the disappointing news.

“We understand that everyone is worried about the eggs, some afraid to watch the cam, some afraid to turn away,” she said.

She reminded everyone that it can sometimes be hard to watch nature.

In the end, it “builds our patience, our strength, our compassion and our resilience.”

“Please allow yourself to feel whatever you are feeling. When you feel it, it can dissolve,” Steers wrote. “And in the meantime, we will watch what is happening in nature.”

Big Bear Lake is about a 95-mile drive northeast of Los Angeles.

The live eagle camera can be viewed here.

Bald eagle dad Shadow defends nest from intruder in California. ‘Bring it!’

Bald eagle egg cracks in windy Northern California nest. ‘Heartbreaking news’

Bald eagle dad sees egg for the first time in California nest. ‘Absolutely precious’