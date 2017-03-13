First Drive: 2018 Lexus LC 500

From Road & Track

CAR CONNOISSEURS, it is time to put away your knives. To cease the mean jabs. "It's pretty good . . . for a Lexus." Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and Lexus brand ambassador, listened, politely, as you told him that his cars were a bore. After a research trip to the United States in 2011, he returned to Japan and issued an executive edict: Banish the boredom.

The result, more than five years on, sits in front of us today, in the Spanish sun, and we can say unequivocally: You ain't gonna yawn.

The LC 500 is the production version of the LF-LC concept car shown in Detroit in 2012. It is a big-boned, rear-drive coupe, slightly shorter than a Mercedes E-class coupe but wider and lower. The Lexus uses its size to make a definite impression, athletic and purposeful. It fills a parking spot commandingly.

The company was able to pull off this trick because the LC 500 isn't based on any other Lexus or Toyota vehicle. It's a clean-sheet design on an all-new platform that will also underpin the next LS sedan. The LC is the first Lexus to wear the spindle grille as a resplendent crown rather than a design oddity. With its extra-long hood, two-plus-two seating, and an interior that uses expensive materials playfully, the LC 500 comes off as upscale and potent, a shiny toy in the best of ways.

The details are a marvel. The mesh on the grille is tight near the hood and then loosens as it waterfalls down the nose. The lines along the sides dance in sunlight. The rear is a cheeky reinterpretation of the nose. The cabin has beautifully designed grab handles on either side of the passenger, and the seats, with origami-inspired bolsters, beg you to climb into them.

And we do, setting off on a day that begins in Seville, the cultural capital of Andalusia, and takes us to a racetrack and miles of weblike roads. The car comes in two varieties: one a V6 hybrid and the other a naturally aspirated V8-the same engine found in the RC F coupe and the GS F sedan. The hybrid, with a combined 354 hp, is balanced and likable but can't keep me from spending most of the day with the V8. (Lexus estimates 85 to 90 percent of customers will make the same choice.)

The 5.0-liter V8 produces 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque and delivers all the happy sounds one expects from a naturally aspirated V8. An attentive driver can tip in and out of the throttle in a nuanced manner that a turbo engine just won't accommodate. The LC's downside is a claimed 4280-pound curb weight, so the 5.0 liter has its work cut out for it. Regardless, Lexus estimates the LC hits 60 mph in a respectably quick 4.4 seconds.

The car's engineers spoke to us at length of their desire to create a car that pivots around the driver's hips. To that end, the vast majority of the engine's mass is behind the front axle, the center of gravity is low, and the driving position was painstakingly thought-out. Smart engineering, but none of it can hide that the LC is very much a grand-touring car, even when outfitted with options like a carbon-fiber roof, limited-slip differential, and rear-wheel steering. Those many pounds inevitably translate to a wandering nose when you head into a corner too hastily. The coupe doesn't exit slow corners explosively, so maintaining momentum is a matter of compromise and patience, but the rear steering helps get the car turned into a corner and is the option most worth having.