First defendant sentenced in federal ATM jackpotting case

One of three Miami, Florida men who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars by hacking into ATMs throughout the South Plains was sentenced this month to three years in federal prison.

Federal District Judge James Hendrix, who described 34-year-old Carlos Jordano Herrera Ruiz's three-month crime spree as brazen and reckless, on Thursday handed down the 36-month sentence. He also faces potential deportation to Cuba after serving his sentence.

Embedded content: https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/news/courts/2023/09/20/state-charges-added-texas-panhandle-south-plains-atm-jackpotting-case/70903883007/

Ruiz and his co-defendants Yordanis Sanchez Tamayo, 42, and Abel Valdes Ugarte, 39, initially faced a 14-count indictment that included charges of use of an unauthorized access device, computer fraud and possession of false identification documents.

However, in February, the men pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to conspiracy to commit bank theft, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

As part of their plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts against them.

Tamayo and Ugarte are set to appear in court for their sentencing hearings on June 6.

The three also face state-level charges of theft of less than $300,000 from an automated teller machine, second degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

The charges against the three stem from a Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center investigation aided by the Lubbock Police Department in August.

An agent with the TFCIC told Lubbock police he believed a crew of ATM jackpotters who were operating in the South Plains region were at a hotel in the city.

ATM jackpotting, as described by the U.S. Secret Service, falls under the umbrella of an unlimited ATM cash-out attack. Jackpotting thieves typically use computers they plug into free standing ATMs to install malicious software on the machines and force them to dispense cash on demand.

Court documents indicate the first jackpotting attack the men are accused of executing was in late June at a convenience store in west Lubbock.

An employee for the ATM operator called police on June 30 after discovering missing money from the machine that was unaccounted for.

The employee told police the ATM was filled three days before. However, two days later, the machine was being serviced for a disabled pin pad. After the machine was repaired, the employee reviewed recent transactions on the machine and discovered there was money missing that wasn't recorded.

Footage from the convenience store's security cameras captured two thieves approaching the machine and taking money from it without any force.

One of the thieves could be seen signaling his partner when an employee or customer would approach the part of the store where they were and the men would move to another part of the store only to return when the ATM area was clear of other people, according to a police report.

At one point in the video one of the thieves handed some of the money to the other.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicated investigators believe the men used a Raspberry Pi, a micro computer that's about the size of a credit card, to plug into ATMs and overcome their security protocols and gain access to the cash drawer.

The thieves stole more than $5,700 from the ATM, according to court documents.

A month later, court documents state the men attacked an ATM at a supermarket in Herford and stole about $3,600.

Surveillance footage and other sources linked the men to attacks of two ATMs in Amarillo. Investigators believe the men stole about $38,400 after hacking a Happy State Bank ATM in Amarillo between June 30 and July 28.

The last attack investigators have so far linked to the men was an Aug. 2 heist when $67,000 was stolen from an Amarillo National Bank ATM.

Ruiz, Ugarte and Tamayo were identified as the jackpotting thieves after an agent with the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center informed Lubbock police on Aug. 3 that a black Honda Civic with Florida license plates used by thieves in the Herford jackpotting case was photographed by the License Plate Reader System at the Red Roof Inn in the 6600 block of I-27.

The vehicle's plates were also scanned at a Motel 6 a day after the convenience store ATM hack.

One of the thieves captured on video by security cameras from the Herford case also appeared to be wearing the same clothing and resembled one of the thieves in the convenience store jackpotting hack, court documents state.

Investigators believed the men sent the stolen money to an unidentified person through several Western Union offices inside supermarkets in Lubbock and Amarillo.

A warranted search of the Red Roof Inn room rented in Ruiz's name, yielded evidence including dozens of computer parts, a computer in the form of a USB stick, credit card swipe readers, a police scanner and more than a dozen debit cards, according to court documents.

Investigators also found two Raspberry Pi devices in the hotel room.

The crew's crime spree netted them $112,360, most of which was sent to an unknown person by wire transfer or gift cards, according to court records.

Before Ruiz's hearing, probation officers submitted to the court a report that compiled his criminal history and the facts of the case and provided an advisory sentencing guideline of 27 to 33 months in prison.

However, Hendrix also took notice of a probation officer's suggestion that a sentence beyond the guideline may be necessary since Ruiz faces warrants for his arrest for unrelated conduct in Nevada, Georgia, and Wyoming.

Ruiz also faces charges in Florida for a similar jackpotting scheme.

These charges were excluded from the pre-sentencing report since they are still pending.

Prosecutors told the court they agreed to recommend a 27-month sentence for Herrera.

David Sloan, Ruiz's attorney, told the court that since his arrest, Herrera has reconsidered his life choices and now "wishes to live a law-abiding lifestyle."

He said his client realized that the jackpotting scheme was more effort than it was worth.

"This was not a scheme that was going to make him rich," Sloan said.

Instead, Herrera is looking forward to begin training as an electrician and get a commercial driver's license.

In court, Ruiz apologized for his actions, saying they stemmed from a poor decision of accepting an opportunity that was presented to him.

However, he said the scheme led to a disquieting existence with him constantly looking over his shoulders.

"It's really not a life to look forward to," he said.

However, Hendrix said he couldn't follow the recommendation, citing Ruiz's violent criminal history, which included a 2014 conviction in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

Hendrix read a summation of those violent offenses which included Herrera barging into a woman's home armed with a gun, after which he dragged, choked and threatened to kill her, even pointing the weapon at her and pulling the trigger, but the gun didn't fire.

Since those were his first convictions, Herrera recieved a 20 month sentence for the first count and less than a year on the second count.

In 2016, he was convicted of burglary and has convictions for grand theft and criminal mischief.

Then in 2021, he was convicted of domestic battery.

Hendrix said the evidence before him of the brazen jackpotting scheme showed Ruiz's complete disregard for the law.

"You were just on a reckless, brazen crime spree," he said. "Taking as much as you could from whomever you could."

Hendrix's also shared his concern about Ruiz's violent criminal history, which he said he rarely sees in defendants involved in financial crimes.

Ultimately, he told Ruiz that a longer prison sentence was necessary to protect the community from him.

However, Hendrix referenced sealed filings that mitigated Ruiz's punishment and kept him from handing down an even longer prison sentence.

"You've shown little, if any respect for the law," he told Ruiz. "The life you've been leading and what you've done over and over is quite concerning."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: First defendant sentenced in federal ATM jackpotting case