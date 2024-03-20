First day of spring breaks Tri-Cities hot weather record. But it’s not going to last

The first day of spring 2024 brought a new hot weather record for the Tri-Cities and other towns in Central and Eastern Washington.

The National Weather Service said the temperature at about 4:20 p.m. at the Pasco airport had reached 81 degrees, breaking the previous heat record for the date.

The previous record was 77 set in 1934.

Normal high for the date is 60, more than 20 degrees cooler than the high temperature as of late afternoon Tuesday.

Walla Walla also set a new heat record. Its temperature was 75 at 4:20 p.m. The record for the date was 71 set in 1960.

Ellensburg also was among places with a new record after the temperature there also climbed to 75 late in the afternoon. Its previous record for the date was 72 set in 1940.

Warm temperatures won’t stick around, however.

The forecast for Pasco, Wash., from Tuesday night, March 19, to Saturday night, March 23, is shown.

The weather service forecasts a significant drop in temperatures as a series of fronts move through Eastern Washington late this week through early next week and bring weather closer to normal for mid to late March.

On Wednesday a high of 72 is forecast for the Tri-Cities, dropping to the 60s for Thursday through Saturday.

Highs from Sunday through Tuesday are forecast in the upper 50s. Sunday night the low could drop to 38.

Rain is possible Friday and likely Friday night and Saturday in the Tri-Cities. A chance of rain also is forecast each day from Sunday through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Above-normal temperatures will continue through Friday in Eastern Washington and Oregon, though notably cooler Wednesday onward compared to the early week as the upper-level ridge of high pressure weakens. A low-pressure system will usher in a pattern change with widespread precipitation Friday night through Saturday. Snow levels will drop to below pass levels Saturday.