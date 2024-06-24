When is the first day of school for Nashville and Middle Tennessee districts?

August is just around the corner, and that means back-to-school time is also quickly approaching for students in Middle Tennessee.

Wondering when your child's first day of school lands this year? Here's a look at what districts are planning as we head into the 2024-25 school year.

Cheatham County School District

Aug. 7: First day of school for grades 1-9 (early dismissal)

Aug. 8: First full day of school for grades 1-12

Aug. 14: First full day of school for pre-K and kindergarten

More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Aug. 7: Half-day for all students

Aug. 8-9: No school for students

Aug. 12: First full day for all students

More information can be found at cmcss.net.

Dickson County Schools

Aug. 1: First day of school for grades 1-12

Aug. 13: First day of kindergarten

Aug. 15: First day of pre-K

More information can be found at dcstn.org.

Franklin Special School District

Aug. 7: First day for grades 1-8 (early dismissal)

Aug. 8: First full day for grades 1-8

Aug. 15: First day for kindergarten

Aug. 22: First day for pre-K

More information can be found at fssd.org.

Lebanon Special School District

Aug. 1: First day of school for all students

More information can be found at lssd.org.

Maury County Public Schools

Aug. 5: First day of school for all students

More information can be found at mauryk12.org.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Aug. 6: Full day for grades 1-12, half day for pre-K and kindergarten

Aug. 7: Full day for grades 1-12, half day for pre-K and kindergarten

Aug. 8: First full day for all grades

More information can be found at mnps.org.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Aug. 7: Half-day for all students

Aug. 8: First full day for all students

More information can be found at cityschools.net.

Robertson County Schools

Aug. 6: Half-day for all students

Aug. 7: First full day for all students

More information can be found at rcstn.net.

Rutherford County Schools

Aug. 8: First day of school for all students

More information can be found at rcschools.net.

Sumner County Schools

Aug. 7: First day of school for all students

More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.

Williamson County Schools

Aug. 5: Half-day for grades 1-12

Aug. 6: First full day for grades 1-12

Aug. 12: First full day for pre-K, early childhood and kindergarten

More information can be found at wcs.edu.

Wilson County Schools

Aug. 2: First day of school for all students

More information can be found at wcschools.com.

