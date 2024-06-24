When is the first day of school for Nashville and Middle Tennessee districts?
August is just around the corner, and that means back-to-school time is also quickly approaching for students in Middle Tennessee.
To quote Tom Hanks in the iconic '90s rom-com "You've Got Mail": "I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address."
Wondering when your child's first day of school lands this year? Here's a look at what districts are planning as we head into the 2024-25 school year.
Cheatham County School District
Aug. 7: First day of school for grades 1-9 (early dismissal)
Aug. 8: First full day of school for grades 1-12
Aug. 14: First full day of school for pre-K and kindergarten
More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System
Aug. 7: Half-day for all students
Aug. 8-9: No school for students
Aug. 12: First full day for all students
More information can be found at cmcss.net.
Dickson County Schools
Aug. 1: First day of school for grades 1-12
Aug. 13: First day of kindergarten
Aug. 15: First day of pre-K
More information can be found at dcstn.org.
Franklin Special School District
Aug. 7: First day for grades 1-8 (early dismissal)
Aug. 8: First full day for grades 1-8
Aug. 15: First day for kindergarten
Aug. 22: First day for pre-K
More information can be found at fssd.org.
Lebanon Special School District
Aug. 1: First day of school for all students
More information can be found at lssd.org.
Maury County Public Schools
Aug. 5: First day of school for all students
More information can be found at mauryk12.org.
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Aug. 6: Full day for grades 1-12, half day for pre-K and kindergarten
Aug. 7: Full day for grades 1-12, half day for pre-K and kindergarten
Aug. 8: First full day for all grades
More information can be found at mnps.org.
Murfreesboro City Schools
Aug. 7: Half-day for all students
Aug. 8: First full day for all students
More information can be found at cityschools.net.
Robertson County Schools
Aug. 6: Half-day for all students
Aug. 7: First full day for all students
More information can be found at rcstn.net.
Rutherford County Schools
Aug. 8: First day of school for all students
More information can be found at rcschools.net.
Sumner County Schools
Aug. 7: First day of school for all students
More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.
Williamson County Schools
Aug. 5: Half-day for grades 1-12
Aug. 6: First full day for grades 1-12
Aug. 12: First full day for pre-K, early childhood and kindergarten
More information can be found at wcs.edu.
Wilson County Schools
Aug. 2: First day of school for all students
More information can be found at wcschools.com.
Reach children's reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or find her on Twitter, Threads and Bluesky @RachelAnnWegner.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area first day of school: When do Middle TN districts start?