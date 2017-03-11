First Daughter Begins Celebrations For Purim

Last week, President Donald Trump's oldest daughter went for a private tour of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum without her father.

The first daughter of the United States, Ivanka Trump, shared a picture Friday on Instagram of herself with her two children, daughter Arabella, 5, and son Joseph, 3, where they are seen making hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped pastry eaten during the Jewish holiday Purim. This year, Purim begins at sunset on March 11 and ends on the evening of March 12.

The hamantaschen is generally stuffed with sweet fillings made of poppy seeds, prune, dried fruits or fruit filling, according to bonappetit.com.

In the photograph, Ivanka is seen with two of her eldest children, while her youngest son Theodore, who will be turn one on March 27, is missing.

Ivanka, who is an observant Jew, converted to Orthodox Judaism when she was 27 years old before getting married to Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump. Ivanka frequently posts photos with her family on social media while they celebrate several holidays.

"After-school fun making hamentashen for Purim with Arabella and Joseph," Ivanka wrote next to the Instagram picture.

The 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar is celebrated as the start of Purim every year and it goes on until the next evening. The festival celebrates the heroism of Esther and Mordecai who freed the Jews in 4th century Persian Empire from being destroyed completely by a plan created by the king's adviser, Haman. During the Purim holiday, Jews read the story of Esther and offer retellings of the story to their children.

According to tradition, families also exchange treats in baskets while children dress up in costumes. Plays and parades are also held on the day Purim starts or before that. People who celebrate Purim also offer money, clothes or food to the poor as a part of the celebration and also consume festival meals that include wine and meat.

Related Articles