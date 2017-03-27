First Daughter To Attend Women Empowerment Summit In Berlin

Ivanka Trump hopes to study successful apprenticeship programs at the W20 summit that will be held in Berlin on April 26.

Ivanka Trump will visit Germany late next month to attend a women's empowerment summit in Berlin, senior administrative officials told the Associated Press (AP) Saturday. The trip will mark Ivanka Trump's first visit abroad following her father's election as the president of the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the first daughter to the W20 summit during her recent visit to Washington, D.C., a senior White House official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Merkel had spent some time with the first daughter during her visit to the White House. Ivanka also set up a gathering for German and American business leaders to discuss vocational training on the request of German officials.

"Looking forward to working together in Berlin next month to promote the role of women in the economy..." Ivanka posted on Facebook late Sunday evening, linking to a Washington Post report that had the original AP story link. The W20 summit is a women-focused program which promotes the economic participation of women within the 20 member states. Although Ivanka's plans have not been finalized, officials said she hopes to study successful apprenticeship programs at the summit. She will join four other U.S. delegates at the summit.

The first daughter had spoken about women empowerment at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 during her father's presidential campaign. However, she has not taken any publicly known action on the issue since Donald Trump took office as president.

It was announced last week that Ivanka will get an office in the West Wing of the White House. Although she will obtain security clearance and government-sponsored communication devices, she won't be working as a government employee. She will not draw a salary either.

This move has raised questions about the ethical provisions that are in place for government employees. Ivanka had played a major role in advising her father during his presidential campaign and even later. According to her attorney Jamie Gorelick, Ivanka will continue to be the president's "eyes and ears."

"She will not be his only source of input and insight, obviously, but she may be able to provide insights into the concerns of people whom he might not meet as President," Gorelick told CNN through email last week.

