First components for Revolution Wind farm arrive at New London's State Pier

May 1—NEW LONDON — The Rolldock Storm, a heavy-load carrier registered in the Netherlands, carried the first offshore wind components for the Revolution Wind project to State Pier on Wednesday.

The turbine sections were the first pieces of a 65-turbine project set to be staged and assembled in New London for an Ørsted and Eversource wind farm that will be built off the coast of Rhode Island.

The 704-megawatt project will be the first to deliver power to Connecticut. The state is expected to receive 300-megawatts of electricity from the project.

State Pier was previously used to assemble and ship components for South Fork Wind, a 12-turbine project that became the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the country and is now supplying renewable power to the Long Island grid.