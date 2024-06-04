First-class Delta traveler ‘had a poop accident’ in front of horrified fliers — and this passenger managed to score free miles

A Delta passenger shared his crappy experience on a recent flight after a fellow traveler "had a poop accident" mid flight.

On a Delta Reddit thread, the man said he was on a flight on Thursday when “a passenger in [first class] had a poop accident that caused an incredibly foul odor throughout the cabin.”

Horrified “passengers wanted the [flight attendant] to clean it up,” but the man stepped in to insist that the woman did not need to clean up the human waste.

“I approached her and told her that it was not her job, and she was doing a great job under the circumstances,” the man said.

He then shared a photo of a note he said the grateful flight attendant handed him as he walked off the plane.

“I apologize that your first-class flight wasn’t as pleasant as it should always be. Thank you for your understanding. I sent you some miles. Thank you for being a million miler,” the note read.

The man claimed he followed up with management after his flight and let them know “what a great job she did in a stressful situation.”

This unfortunately isn’t the first time airline passengers have experienced a crappy flight.

Last month, a United Airlines flight bound for Seattle had to divert to Dallas after a dog allegedly “had a messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over two hours cleaning carpets with paper towels,” a Redditor recalled in a post.

Earlier this year, a parent claimed that a fellow passenger pooped their pants on a Delta flight on Christmas Eve — and left excrement smeared all over the seat, as detailed in a viral Reddit post grossing major views online.

And in September, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after a passenger “had diarrhea all the way through the plane.”

The Airbus A350 aircraft was two hours into a trans-Atlantic flight from Georgia to Spain on Friday when the pilot asked to come back because of the fecal fiasco.

“This is a biohazard issue,” the pilot said to air traffic control, recorded from LiveATC.com and shared on X.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said: “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”