First buyers move into their new digs in 41-story condo tower

Since the early 2000s, not long after I moved back to Austin for good from New Mexico, I've watched downtown's unprecedented high-rise building boom unfold.

Along with all of Austin, I've watched as wave after wave of new buildings transformed the city's skyline with ever-taller condominium, apartment, office and hotel towers, and countless new shopping, dining and entertainment options downtown.

Some of the newest skyscrapers that are part of the latest surge of high-rise buildings recently have been opening their doors to their first residents.

One of those is Vesper, a 41-story condo tower at 84 East Avenue in the Rainey Street District.

Brought to you by Austin-based Pearlstone Partners, teaming with New York-based ATCO Properties and Management, Vesper has launched the first phase of move-ins for its units. The way residential projects are selling and leasing, real estate agents and industry experts say, shows continued demand for downtown living.

With 67% of its 284 units sold, Prospect Real Estate will continue marketing Vesper's condos.

Sales are expected to increase even more now that buyers are moving in, said Tayler Davis, marketing director for Pearlstone. Prices range from $545,000 to over $2 million for units across the project.

Vesper's amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, a fitness center, co-working spaces, a dog park and washing station, and a 24-hour concierge.

Pearlstone has developed office buildings, condos, apartments and mixed-use projects in some of Austin's most desirable areas. The company says it has developed more than $600 million in local real estate and has more than $700 million invested in its growing pipeline.

Elsewhere in Austin, Pearlstone's Parkside project, in the Mueller neighborhood northeast of downtown, will begin move-ins this summer. All of its 200 units are sold.

More Pearlstone projects include:

Zephyr South Lamar — 2323 S. Lamar Blvd. Formerly called Montage South Lamar and newly renamed Zephyr, the project is due to be completed by the second quarter of next year. It will have 182 units in a five-story building, with street-level retail or restaurant space. Condo prices are expected to range from $545,000 to over $1 million. Unit will range in size from 677 square feet to 1,357 square feet.

Pearlstone Partners has renamed the 182-unit condominium project it is building on South Lamar Boulevard Zephyr, after the iconic kiddie train that chugged through Zilker Park for decades.

The Belvedere — At 300 Pressler St., the three-building Belvedere condominium project is slated to break ground this year. It will have 247 residences and ground-floor commercial space. Residents will have views of Lady Bird Lake and a new access point to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units will range in size from 717 square feet to 2,336 square feet. Prices are expected to range from the upper $700,000s to more than $2 million.

Construction is due to start this year on The Belvedere, which will have 247 luxury condominiums in three buildings planned for West Third and Pressler streets. The developer, Pearlstone Partners, plans to build a path to the nearby Lance Armstrong Bikeway and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail along Lady Bird Lake.

14th and Lavaca. Due to break ground next year, this yet-to-be-named 32-story building will have about 250 residential units plus a ground-floor restaurant and bar. Amenities will include a 24-hour concierge; pool and spa; fitness center; yoga studio and spin rooms; a dog park and more.

