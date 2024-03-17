First Black Family Wellness Expo held in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local chapter dedicated to providing community services hosted the first-ever black family wellness expo Saturday, an event designed to reduce health and economic disparities in the black community.

The Greater Huntsville Chapter of The Links Incorporated hosted the event in what was a first of its kind in North Alabama part of the organization’s nationwide impact initiative.

“We are happy to expose people to resources in the community about health, wealth, and education things that go hand in hand for a healthy community,” said Links’ Huntsville Chapter President Richele Jordan-Davis.

From mental health assistance and family services to blood pressure checks and vision screenings, the wellness event is about ensuring people are connected to these different outlets.

Although everyone was welcomed, organizers say economic and health differences affect the black community more than other demographics, especially when it comes to education and health-related issues such as heart disease.

“We know that health disparities affect African-American communities disproportionately more than any other community so we wanted to expose our community to resources that will help them on their wellness journey,” Jordan-Davis told News 19.

People like Diane McCrary with North Alabama Community Care say informing the public is a large part of the collective effort to improve outcomes for black families.

“There are so many resources here in North Alabama that people don’t know anything about,” McCrary said. “We’re excited to be here to make sure that we let people know where those resources are and how to access those resources.”

Organizers say although this was the first event of its kind, the Links’ Huntsville Chapter will be hosting something similar next year.

