The first Biden-Trump debate: what to watch for

STORY: Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to meet for a televised debate on June 27 unlike any other.

One accuses his rival of being unhinged and a danger to democracy...

:: May 29, 2024

BIDEN: “It’s clear that when he lost in 2020, something literally snapped in this guy.”

While the other accuses his opponent of being senile and corrupt.

TRUMP: "He can't talk, he can't walk, can't find his way off a stage..."

With months to go until the November 5 presidential election, many voters are still undecided.

That raises the stakes for the debate, which many may view for possible moments of drama...

...rather than for policy discussions between the Democratic president and his Republican challenger.

Here’s what to look out for in the first presidential debate.

:: What to watch for in the first presidential debate

Biden and Trump - at 81 and 78 respectively - are the oldest candidates to ever run for president.

Both are known for their tempers and impatience.

They're used to commanding the stage - and have both been president, which means they'll likely see little reason to yield to the other.

:: September 29, 2020

BIDEN: “Will you shut up, man…”

Biden rattled Trump during their first debate in the 2020 race, leading Trump into what was viewed as a poor performance.

MODERATOR CHRIS WALLACE: "I think that the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that."

TRUMP: "Well, and him, too."

WALLACE: "Well, frankly, you've been doing more interrupting. "

TRUMP: "That's alright but he does plenty."

WALLACE: "Well, less than...Less than you have. Let's please continue on."

This time - Trump may try to get under Biden’s skin by mentioning the recent conviction of the president’s son, Hunter, on lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

TRUMP: "Really? Are you talking about Hunter? Are you talking about Hunter?"

BIDEN: "I am talking about my son, Beau Biden..."

TRUMP: "I don't know Beau, I know Hunter."

But Trump has to make sure not to come across like a bully to moderate voters.

For Biden - it may be tempting for him to play up Trump's recent conviction for involvement in a hush-money scheme.

But one expert said that could allow Trump to paint himself as a victim of political persecution.

:: June 6, 2024

TRUMP: ”I just went through a rigged trial in New York..."

For Trump, the danger lies in saying things that underscore Biden’s argument that he is a threat to democratic norms.

For example, he's suggested he'll use the Justice Department to target his political enemies.

:: March 9, 2024

BIDEN: “When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him.”

:: January 6, 2021

Democrats also point to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Political experts say both candidates should focus on issues that hit home with voters, like the high cost of living.

Both Biden and Trump could be rusty.

Trump refused to participate in the 2024 Republican primary debates, a decision that did him no harm as he easily beat all his rivals for the party's nomination.

Biden also has not been on a debate stage in almost four years.

The debate takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, hosted by CNN.