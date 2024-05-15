The Biden-Trump debate dates have been set

President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump will face off on June 27, after a public back-and-forth on Wednesday morning that culminated in both candidates agreeing to a CNN invitation for a debate.

The debate will be held at 9 p.m. ET at the network's studios in Atlanta. CNN said there will be no audience at the debate, fulfilling a key demand from Biden's camp. More details about the format and moderators will be released at a later date, the network said.

Biden and Trump announced later Wednesday that they'd accepted an ABC News invitation for a second debate on Sept. 10.

The fast-moving set-up for the debates was a clear rebuff to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates' usual role in the process. Biden's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, had informed the commission on Wednesday morning that the president wouldn’t participate in its three scheduled debates, citing a conflict with early voting and the commission's failure to enforce its own rules in the 2020 debates.

O’Malley also took issue with the commission’s model of holding debates in front of large audiences “with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors, who consume valuable debate time with noisy spectacles of approval or jeering.”

In its letter to the commission, the Biden campaign proposed two debates hosted by broadcast networks instead, with strict time limits for each speaker and only Trump and Biden participating. One debate should take place in June, after Trump's New York hush money trial is likely wrapped and after the G-7 Summit, and another in early September, the campaign said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com