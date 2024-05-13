First Alert Weather: Wet and at times stormy

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking rain through the local area.

After a stellar weekend of weather, this week begins wet.

A large area of rain with some embedded thunder at times will move across Jacksonville, Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia through this evening.

Buresh said while a strong storm or two, even an isolated severe storm, might be possible, it would be very isolated, favoring near or south of I-10.

But mostly it’s a steady, much-needed rain with some rumbles of thunder with rainfall averaging a quarter to a half inch but some sports might see one-plus inches.

So, expect a wet and slow afternoon commute.

Monday’s rain gradually diminishes between 8 and 10 p.m. from west to east followed by a humid night.

The next round of rain and storms will be Tuesday but timing is very tricky. There is the potential for severe weather and we’re looking at the possibility of two rounds -- one in the morning and a second late in the day/evening but will be highly dependent on the rain and storms earlier in the day.

The bottom line: stay up to date on the latest First Alert Forecast going into Tuesday.

There will likely be some more rain and storms on Wednesday morning then we’ll start to dry out and heat up for Thursday and Friday.

