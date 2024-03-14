First Alert Weather: Warming tend is underway

The Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather team says a “warming trend is underway” for the local area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Wednesday night will be cool but nice with some high clouds. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The warming trend continues the rest of the week with highs of 80 to 85 degrees, Thursday and Friday.

An isolated late-day shower may occur Friday over Northeast Florida with a little higher rain chances for Southeast Georgia.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 80s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will occur on Saturday with only an isolated shower chance expected on Sunday.

THE PLAYERS Championship will be partly cloudy and warm with the highest rain risk on Saturday, but even then, only brief. Have the sunscreen nearby along with a tissue for the high oak pollen.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower NE Fl… better chance for a shower or t’storm SE Ga. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an isolated t’storm. High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 86

MONDAY: A few mainly morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny/breezy, much cooler. High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 69

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.