First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers for some neighborhoods

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers that will affect some neighborhoods on Wednesday.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, the morning commute will be dry. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to near 90s degrees.

The showers are expected to come in this afternoon and have widely scattered coverage inland. There won’t be much rain along the coast.

Rain chances will continue to trend downward for the remainder of the week.

Father’s Day Weekend looks hot and mostly dry with only an isolated shower.

Onshore winds will continue through the weekend, keeping a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a weak low-pressure system that will cross the state of Florida and enter the Southwest Atlantic offshore the Southeast United States tomorrow. Conditions aren’t ideal for tropical development, but there is a low chance a tropical/subtropical system will form.

Our area shouldn’t be impacted minus some enhanced rip current risks at the beach later in the week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid. Widely scattered inland afternoon showers/storm. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few inland showers/storms. High 89/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High 92/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 94/Low 72

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 89/Low 73

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. High 90/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 89/Low 72

