First Alert Weather: Showers, storms arrive Wednesday

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the arrival of showers and storms this Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says showers and thunderstorms will slowly work their way in from the west, reaching Duval County by the middle of the day and into the early afternoon. The waves of rain will continue through the night and into Thursday morning.

The strongest storms will be capable of gusty winds above 40 mph and some hail.

Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected for inland Southeast Georgia and far inland Northeast Florida along I-75 from Valdosta to Lake City up to Waycross. There will be 1 to 2 inches of rain for much of metro Jacksonville and Southeast Georgia, with lower amounts south of Jacksonville.

Otherwise, it will be a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day Wednesday.

Rain will gradually end from west to east Thursday morning before dry and pleasant weather returns through Easter and into next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Cloudy and humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, afternoon clearing. High 76/Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71/Low 47

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 80/Low 47

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. High 82/Low 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85/Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 87/Low 61

