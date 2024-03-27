First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and storms to impact Thursday morning commute

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain lifting up from Central Florida.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says other than the light rain, everything is pretty quiet for now.

A few showers and storms will develop near/west of Interstate 75 later Wednesday evening.

Showers and storms will move toward the Jacksonville metro area early Thursday, including the morning commute.

Localized flooding is still possible with local rain amounts of 1-2-plus inches.

The rain leaves Thursday late morning and into midday. Then the sun comes out.

Good Friday will be a touch cooler but sunny.

We stay nice and sunny and warm through Easter Weekend.

The next rain chance isn’t in view until next Wednesday.

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers & A Few Storms, Locally Heavy Rain. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Morning Showers, Clearing & A Bit Cooler. High: 73

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/71

SAT: Sunny & Mild. 47/80

EASTER: Sunny & Nice! 53/82

MON: Sunny & Warm. 56/85

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 61/87

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/80

