First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity remain with just a few showers

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking heat and humidity.

Temperatures will stay near average the next few days with low 90s in the afternoons and low 70s at night.

Primarily inland showers/storms are expected Thursday and Friday. Many neighborhoods will stay dry, especially on the coast.

Temperatures rise Saturday into the mid-90s for northeast Florida, and middle to upper 90s/100 for southeast Georgia.

Father’s Day looks mostly dry and warm near 90.

Onshore winds continue into next week with a few showers around.

Two areas are being watched for development in the tropics: one offshore the southeast U.S. and one in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Gibbs says neither pose a threat to us, but we will see continued onshore winds into next week keeping a moderate risk of rip currents in place. The first name is Alberto.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Inland rain ending, partly cloudy. LOW: 73

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few inland showers/storms. HIGH: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 73/91

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 72/94 (hotter in SE GA)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 73/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 74/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 75/89

WED./JUNETEENTH: Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms. 73/88

