FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead for the Jacksonville area

The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a hot weekend for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we can expect:

Dry Friday morning commute.

Highs Friday in the mid to upper 90s inland and lower 90s at the coast.

Feels like temperatures of 100+ degrees.

An isolated late afternoon and early evening shower/storm will develop primarily in Northeast Florida after 4 p.m. Friday.

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning are the primary threats. A gusty wind of 40+ mph is possible with any thunderstorm.

Still hot over the weekend and mainly dry.

