First Alert Noon Forecast: April 2

Orbit Fab wants to build "gas stations" for satellites -- which means it needs the gas cap, a mechanism for transferring propellant from an orbital tanker to the customer spacecraft. The Colorado-based startup (and former TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield finalist) has been in operation since 2018, and its CEO and co-founder Daniel Faber has been working in the space industry for decades; he’s likely best known for heading up Deep Space Industries (DSI), a company that was targeting asteroid mining. The company, which was founded in 2012, was acquired by Bradford Space seven years later.