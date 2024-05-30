First African Baptist Church to commemorate 60 years since 'Bloody Tuesday'

First African Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa will host a day of events on June 9 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Tuesday," a pivotal moment in the city's civil rights movement.

The events will kick off with a special service at 3 p.m. at First African Baptist Church, 2621 Stillman Blvd.

The service, organized by the Bloody Tuesday Committee, will observe the anniversary of Tuscaloosa's "Bloody Tuesday" march, which was designed to protest segregated facilities at the then-new Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

That day, June, 9 1964, Tuscaloosa law enforcement officers and an angry mob of white citizens brutalized a group of peaceful protesters.

Teleah Byrd welcomes parishioners to the Bloody Tuesday and Unity Week Commemoration service held at First African Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday June 5, 2016. On June 9, 1964, in Tuscaloosa, a group of peaceful civil rights activists were beaten, tear gassed and arrested by the Tuscaloosa law enforcement officers when they attempted to march from First African Baptist Church to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse in protest of segregated drinking fountains.

The theme of this year's service will be "Where Do We Go From Here," and the program will include singing, dancing and fellowship. U.S. Rep. Teri Sewell will serve as the guest speaker. Other special guests will include Charles Steele, executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference who previously served on the Tuscaloosa City Council and the Alabama Legislature.

Aftet the service, the church will host a march beginning at 4:15 p.m. The march will start at First African Baptist Church and end at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, 714 Greensboro Ave.

Participants will include Tuscaloosa leaders, organizations and foot soldiers from the 1964 march.

TheRev. Walter Hawkins, pastor of Dry Creek Baptist Church in Fosters, will speak at the courthouse. After the march, participants will return to the church.

A photograph on the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail marker in front of First African Baptist Church shows Rev. TY Rogers being arrested on Bloody Tuesday.

The commemorative events will conclude with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at First African Baptist Church.

The reception will feature a book signing with University of Alabama associate professor of history John Giggie. Giggie will present his book,"Bloody Tuesday: Civil Rights History and Memory in Tuscaloosa," which is built on more than 100 oral histories, backed by media accounts and official records.

The reception will also feature conversations and photo opportunities with prominent leaders and civil rights foot soldiers.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

