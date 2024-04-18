First 5 Yuba County awarded child safety seat grant

Apr. 17—First 5 Yuba County recently announced that in partnership with Yuba County Health and Human Services, it received a $95,964 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for educational efforts related to the importance of child safety seats.

To further the mission of ensuring that children in the community travel safely, a car seat safety inspection event will be held in collaboration with the Yuba County Baby Fair, which is set to take place on May 4 at Yuba County One Stop, located at 1114 Yuba St. Marysville.

The grant funds awarded to First 5 Yuba County are expected to be used for a variety of community outreach events and education classes. The funds also will help with the distribution of child safety seats and training on the installation and use of the seats, officials said.

"This grant reinforces our dedication to raising awareness about the proper use and installation of child safety seats," First 5 Yuba County Executive Director Ericka Summers said in a statement. "With this new partnership and support, we can increase our reach to more families, offer valuable education, and provide child safety seats to those in need."

According to First 5 Yuba County, the car seat safety program includes the following: — Child safety seat inspection events and education classes — Child Passenger Safety Technician training — Child safety seats at no-cost for families in need — Partnering with local organizations on car seat safety education and community outreach efforts in underserved communities

The car seat safety program runs through September, officials said.