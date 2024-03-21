First £5,000 council tax bills to arrive next week

Households will receive the first £5,000 council tax bills next week as it emerged the levy has soared by 50 per cent since David Cameron came to power in 2010.

For the first time, bills for the typical band D home will exceed £2,500 in four local authorities from April 2024. People living in the most expensive band H homes in these areas will pay more than £5,000 next year.

The most expensive council tax is in England’s smallest county of Rutland, where Band D households will pay £2,543 – up five per cent on the previous year. Those living in band H homes will pay double that at £5,087.

People in Nottingham, Dorset and Lewes, East Sussex, will also pay more than £2,500 in band D and more than £5,000 in band H.

Overall, across England the average band D council tax bill will be £2,171 – up 51 per cent since 2010. Then, the average council tax bill was just £1,439. It has risen in recent years because of adult social care costs.

Annual council tax increases remained below one per cent between 2010 and 2015, but rose to five per cent for the first time in 2018/19.

Across the country, average bills in April 2024 will be 5.1 per cent higher than 2023 – or £106 more – for band D households.

It is the largest increase since 2003/04, when bills went up by an average £126, and is the second-largest increase in cash terms since council tax was introduced.

The highest increase is in Birmingham, where bills will rise by 9.3 per cent, adding £178 to the typical bill.

The Labour-run council, which had to declare effective bankruptcy last year, was given special dispensation by the Government to put its section of the bill up by 10 per cent. The rest of the bill comes from police and fire authorities.

Benjamin Elks, the grassroots development manager of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Local residents up and down the country are taking yet another hit to dwindling household budgets.

“With bright spots few and far between, the vast majority of taxpayers face a further increase to already sky-high bills. Councils should learn from the rare examples where rates were frozen to find out how they can achieve similar results next time round.”

The band H bill in Rutland will be £5,086.58. In Nottingham, it will be £5,059.38, in Dorset £5,007.26, and in Lewes £5,006.96.

The 5.1 per cent average increase is the joint largest percentage rise since 2004-05, when council tax bills rose by an average 5.9 per cent for band D taxpayers.

Just five councils, all district ones, froze or cut council tax. These were Fenland, East Cambridgeshire, Harlow, Harborough and Castle Point.

As well as Birmingham, Slough and Thurrock were allowed to increase bills by more than five per cent. The rises will be £159 and £142 respectively.

Council bills are sent out by unitary authorities and district councils. They also include precepts for fire brigades, police forces, parish councils and county councils if there is one.

In London and metropolitan areas, there is a precept for bodies such as the Greater London Authority.

Upper-tier authorities are allowed to put up bills by five per cent a year, including two per cent for social care. If they want more, they have to hold a local referendum. There are different rules for district councils and police forces.

Councils that have gone effectively bankrupt can ask for power to put up their bills by even more.

Local authorities have warned they face difficult trade-offs because of a prolonged funding squeeze across local government, despite the Government recently boosting available funding by £600 million.

Shaun Davies, the Labour chairman of the Local Government Association, said councils were starting the financial year in a precarious position and scaling back or closing a wide range of services.

“This means many are again left facing the difficult choice about raising bills to bring in desperately needed funding,” he said. “It is unsustainable to expect them to keep doing more for less in the face of unprecedented cost and demand pressures.

“Keeping councils on a financial drip feed has led to the steady weakening of local services. Local government needs greater funding certainty through multi-year settlements to prevent this ongoing decline.”

