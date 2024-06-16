First 100°F day of the year! Trending more seasonal for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heat wave continued the afternoon with temperature readings in the upper 90s across the region. Good news is that afternoon high temperatures should start to slowly decrease heading into the upcoming week.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with mild temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Monday will see more cloud cover across the southeast with temperatures in the mid 90s. With eastward and southeastward flow pumping in moisture, mostly to partly sunny skies will be likely with rain chances holding off for now.

We are watching an area of tropical development off the Florida peninsula coastline that could impact our extended forecast. Model guidance has yet to come together, but they do bring the system eastward into Florida and Georgia.

Over the upcoming weekend, conditions become warmer again with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies; however, a shortwave does bring an increased chance of showers and storms to the region.

