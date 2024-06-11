The first 100-degree day for Dallas-Fort Worth is coming, but when? Hint: pretty soon

Temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth have been sweltering this summer, with the first triple digit day not far away.

Dallas-Fort Worth has recorded 19 days above 90 degrees, the first of the year coming on Feb. 26 at 94 degrees. March and April did not have a single 90-degree day, while May had 12 and June has six thus far.

On average, the first 100-degree day in Dallas-Fort Worth doesn’t occur until July 1, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office. The Metroplex has certainly recorded triple digits before then, but on average, that’s when it occurs.

Triple digits are not in the Dallas-Fort Worth forecast for the next week, but North Texans can expect temperatures in the upper 90s going into the weekend.

With the Metroplex just a few weeks out from July and potentially triple digit temperatures, let’s take a look at past climatology:

⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

→ Anthony Johnson Jr.’s death in Tarrant County Jail ruled a homicide by asphyxiation

→ A first look, taste of new Fort Worth restaurant serving authentic Spanish tapas

→ This Texas beach town among most affordable in the U.S. Here’s what you get for your money

HOW HOT WILL SUMMER TEMPERATURES BE IN NORTH TEXAS?

The current seasonal temperature outlook for North Texas is predicting above normal conditions for June, July and August.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued the three-month outlook on May 16. A majority of Texas is showing to have above normal temperatures over the summer months.

However, above normal temperatures doesn’t always equate to extreme heat.

“Above normal doesn’t necessarily mean extreme heat,” NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez told the Star-Telegram in May. “It could be a couple degrees more.”

The seasonal temperature outlook for the summer months has been released.

WHEN WAS THE FIRST 100-DEGREE DAY IN NORTH TEXAS OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS?

Over the last decade, June and July are the months most likely to record the first 100-degree day in North Texas:

2023- 101 degrees on June 25

2022- 103 degrees on June 11

2021- 100 degrees on July 25

2020- 100 degrees on July 12

2019- 100 degrees on July 30

2018- 101 degrees on June 22

2017- 100 degrees on June 23

2016- 100 degrees on July 22

2015- 100 degrees on July 26

2014- 100 degrees on July 13

WHAT’S THE EARLIEST RECORDED 100-DEGREE DAY IN NORTH TEXAS?

Well over a century ago, the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded in North Texas by NWS was on March 9, 1911.

In total, 1911 finished with 27 days of 100 degrees or hotter temperatures. The hottest day of the year was 106 degrees on August 14, 1911.

National Weather Service graphic

WHAT’S THE LATEST RECORDED 100-DEGREE DAY IN NORTH TEXAS?

Over 30 years ago, the latest first occurrence of a 100-degree day in North Texas was recorded on Aug. 23, 1989.

In total, 1989 only saw six more days with temperatures of 100 degrees. While 1989 holds the latest first occurrence of a 100-degree day, there are a few years where North Texas never faced triple digit temperatures.

North Texas never recorded a 100-degree day in 1906 and 1973.

Does North Texas seeing 90 degrees in February portend of a hot summer?

Not quite, as a direct correlation can’t be made between the early arrival of 90-degree days and how hot the summer might be.

“History and climatology shows us that however early we do reach that 90 degree, it doesn’t necessarily back up with what we’ll look like over the summer,” NWS warning coordination meteorologist Jennifer Dunn told the Star-Telegram in February.