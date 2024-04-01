Firm identifies couple killed in Truckee plane crash

(FOX40.COM) — The identities of two people who were killed in a plane crash in Truckee on Saturday night were revealed by a Silicon Valley investment firm that said it employed them.

“We are devastated by the news of Liron and Naomi Petrushka’s tragic death,” UpWest said in a social media post. “Our hearts are with the Petrushka family and their sons..”

UpWest added that the couple was a “significant force in the building and success of UpWest from its inception” 12 years ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is still investigating why the airplane, a Compagnie Daher TBM 700, went down as the pilot attempted to land at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Their investigation reportedly involves three primary areas – the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

