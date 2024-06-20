Fireworks are for sale in Arizona but can only be used at certain times. What to know

Fourth of July is right around the corner, meaning fireworks will soon crowd the end caps at grocery stores across Arizona. From cute sparklers to more impressive displays of light, consumers will have various choices depending on their preferences.

Fireworks can be a great addition to holiday parties — especially during the Fourth of July and summer — but they also come with equally great responsibilities. Being safe should always be a priority when handling any kind of explosive.

Before you buy your fireworks for the festivities, here is a refresher on what you need to know about using fireworks in Arizona.

Are fireworks legal in Arizona?

Arizonans can enjoy consumer fireworks. Ground-based fireworks, such as sparklers and snappers, are legal to use.

State statute restricts the consumer sale and use of aerial fireworks including, but not limited to:

Firecrackers.

Skyrockets.

Bottle rockets.

Missile rockets.

Torpedoes.

When can you light fireworks in Arizona?

Phoenix's website lists dates when the sale and usage of fireworks is permitted by state law. State statutes supersede city codes during these specific dates. They include:

April 25 through May 6.

May 20 through July 6.

Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.

Two days before the first day of Diwali through the third day of Diwali each year.

As for the use of those fireworks, that is permitted through:

May 4 until May 6.

June 24 until July 6.

Dec. 26 until Jan 3.

The second and third days of Diwali of each year.

In general, residents can light up fireworks between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during these days, but they are allowed between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 and July 4 to July 5 of each year.

State law outlines that the use of fireworks on public property, such as parks, streets and sidewalks, is not allowed.

How much are fines for fireworks in Arizona?

Here’s how much you can be fined for using illegal fireworks across cities in metro Phoenix:

Avondale: $1,000.

Chandler: $1,000.

Gilbert: $1,000.

Glendale: $1,500 on first offense, $2,000 on second offense.

Goodyear: $1,000.

Mesa: First offense $500; each subsequent offense between $1,000 and $2,500.

Peoria: $750.

Phoenix: $1,000.

Queen Creek: $1,000.

Tempe: $1,000.

Tolleson: $250.

Scottsdale: Minimum fine of $275.

Surprise: No less than $150, no more than $1,000.

Buckeye doesn't have a financial penalty, but those who violate city code could receive a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Cities also can hold residents liable for fire damage and emergency responses related to fireworks use.

In Gilbert, a person’s expense for emergency response to pay for police, firefighting or medical services responses should not exceed $10,000 for a single incident, according to town code.

To avoid a fire or a call to public safety agencies, cities suggest soaking used and unused fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing away the fireworks.

Republic reporters Maritza Dominguez and Kye Graves contributed to this article.

