Fireworks from private show apparently caused ‘explosion noises’ reported near Fort Worth

Fireworks from a private show were apparently responsible for the loud noises people reported hearing Wednesday night in Fort Worth and other areas of Tarrant County.

The North Hi Mount neighborhood posted a message on social media from Fort Worth City Council member Macy Hill, District 7, that a private fireworks show was scheduled in the area between 8 and 9 p.m.

“This has been permitted and will be overseen by the Fort Worth Fire Department,” Hill said in her message. “All fire codes and setbacks from adjacent properties will be maintained and fire officials will be on site to ensure all safety protocols are followed.”

The show was supposed to last around 20 minutes.

Residents took to social media to ask about “explosion noises” and speculate on the cause, according posts in the DFW Scanner page. People reported hearing the sounds in Balch Springs, Burleson, Keller, Crowley and Kennedale.

“I thought it was thunder & checked my radar, no storms but kept hearing a loud boom,” one woman posted.

“We live in Westworth Village and enjoyed the show!” another woman said.