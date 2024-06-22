Fireworks popping up early across Mercer County

Jun. 22—Firework tents can be seen across Mercer County for those hoping in getting an early start on the Fourth of July.

Tents can be seen on Oakvale Road in Princeton, Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Stafford Drive in Princeton, and many more locations.

With fireworks also comes great responsibility.

More than 10,000 people across the country are injured each year due to fireworks, according to the National Safety Council.

According to safety officials, there are procedures to follow when handling fireworks to avoid becoming another statistic.

The West Virginia Injury Prevention Program suggests various ways of avoiding injury or possible death including: read directions carefully and follow them, have an adult present, never let children handle fireworks, ignite fireworks outside and on a flat surface, carry water in case of a fire, only light one firework at a time, never relight non-functioning fireworks, never carry fireworks in your pockets, never shoot off fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Jessica Basham, who runs the Fireworks Tent located Oakvale Road in Princeton, said the business is more than just selling fireworks for fun. Basham is also the executive director for the Schuylar Barns Foundation raising money in hopes of creating an affordable, and eventually, free retreat for women who've lost their children.

The foundation was created after Basham lost her daughter, Schuylar Basham, to cancer two years ago.

"We started the foundation kind of to merge our passions and my passion, her passion was ending sex-trafficking and my passion is (helping) foster kids and they go hand and hand. In the United States, 85% of people who are trafficked from the system are directly related to the foster and welfare system, so we want to put a stop to both sides of that," Basham said. "Losing a child is a different kind of grief, so in October we are hosting a Broken to Beautiful Retreat at Lake Mountain Manor here in Princeton and it's going to be for moms who lost their children. We want moms to come out and feel love and support and be surrounded by people who know right where they're at, and for them to be able to build community that can support them on their journey."

All of the proceeds will be going into the foundation. To support the foundation, go to www.theschuylarbarnesfoundation.org.

When buying fireworks, Basham encourages residents to do research before handling them.

"So, people need to educate themselves before they just come out here and start setting them off," Basham said. "Never let young kids set off fireworks. You can't even buy them until you're 18, so you shouldn't be setting them off before you're 18. Educate yourself, don't hold a firework in your hand, never, never, never. They can malfunction. They can explode. Be far away. If you have a firework that says it's going to shoot 100 feet in the air, be 100 feet away on the ground or more because if it falls over it's gonna shoot that way and it could hit you. There's education on it. There's ways to light them without being by them."

Basham recommends fountain fireworks for those buying fireworks for their first time.

"Get fountains, they sit on the ground, fairly easy to light. They don't go up real high. They don't make bangs, and they're really pretty. We have lots of stuff for younger kids that they love, so if you want your kids to have some fireworks get them some of the smaller stuff like sparklers."

Wes Bailey, one of the re-adjustment counselors at the Veterans Affair Princeton Vet Center and PTSD therapist, encourages Mercer County residents to be considerate of those who are coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Fireworks can be reminders of explosions, gun violence, fires, and for those who've served in combat.

"Veterans can put signs on their yards and at festivals that let people know they are a veteran and may have PTSD. Spreading awareness makes a huge difference. Prior knowledge of fireworks being set off will make a huge difference on them," Bailey said.

According to Bailey, it was easier in the past to let neighbors know about a veteran because of community. However, he believes it's more difficult to inform people today. Bailey recommends those with Facebook groups to inform their community of fireworks, especially during holidays.

"It does startle them," Bailey said. "There's a lot of familiarity with the sounds and stuff, so any notice you can give to a veteran will help with their PTSD."

Bailey advises those with PTSD to work on the following coping mechanisms for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. People need to remind themselves that they are loved and safe, and to wear earplugs or headphones when going out to events. He also said turning up the television if neighborhood noises could trigger PTSD can help along with learning ahead of time the fireworks going off around in the community and inviting trusted persons to events.

The Vet Center offers group therapy and individual therapy to veterans struggling with PTSD. Bailey reminds neighborhoods to let people know in advance before fireworks are launched.

"Things can occur, remember where you're at and that you're in a safe space," Bailey said.

Hotlines for PTSD: SAMHSA's (for mental health and/or substance abuse) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357), and the TTY number is 1-800-487-4889 (English and Spanish) 435748 (HELP4U) text messaging service (available in English, only) — The helpline does not provide counseling. The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, National Center for PTSD — 988 for those concerned, extension 1 for responder or text 838255.