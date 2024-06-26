Fireworks light brush fire in Parley’s Canyon, closes I-80, I-215 ramps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officials believe fireworks led to an acre-and-a-half brush fire that led to ramp closures on Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 Tuesday evening.

Unified Fire Dept. Capt. Tony Barker said two units were on the scene tonight, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze. Ramps on both Interstates should be open by Wednesday morning.

Barker told ABC4.com he expects “an untold number of fires” headed into the July 4 holiday with the availability of fireworks. “We are prepared for a very active season,” he added.

