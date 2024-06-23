Are fireworks legal in Ventura County? Here's what you can light, and where

Fireworks line the counter inside a booth run by Rotary Club of Fillmore in June 2023. In Ventura County, fireworks can be legally bought and used only in Fillmore, and within a specified time frame.

As June nears its end, the booms, pops and sizzle of illegal fireworks are ramping up around Ventura County.

Local police agencies, meanwhile, are reminding residents about possible fines and other consequences for lighting everything from sparklers and firecrackers to mortars and M-80s.

It must be...almost...the Fourth of July.

Fortunately, county residents have one city where they can buy and use legal fireworks.

Where can I buy legal fireworks in Ventura County?

Fillmore hosts a fireworks sale every year leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

This year's event is scheduled to start at noon Friday and runs through noon on July 5.

The familiar fireworks booths, permitted by the city, can be found set up along the Highway 126 corridor. Sales aid the nonprofit groups who run the booths. At most, 20 vendors will be permitted.

Customers can legally buy fireworks only from the city's approved vendors.

Elsewhere around California, nearly 300 communities allow similar legal sales of fireworks. You can find the list here.

What kind of fireworks can I buy?

In Fillmore, as in California overall, only so-called "safe and sane" fireworks can be sold or lit up.

The legal varieties have been approved by the state fire marshal. They are marked with the marshal's "safe and sane" seal.

Legal fireworks include sparklers and other hand-held items, colorful fountains and flowers, noisemakers that screech or rat-a-tat and novelty items smoke, spin or flash.

A booth operated by Rotary Club of Fillmore attracts customers on the first day of Fillmore's annual Independence Day fireworks sales in June 2022.

Which fireworks are illegal?

Firecrackers? Nope.

Bottle rockets? Not a chance.

Roman candles? Nuh-uh.

Basically, anything that explodes is off limits. Same for aerial shells and rocket-type fireworks that go into the air.

Those rules are the same around California, where only fireworks with the state fire marshal's safe-and-sane seal are legal.

What happens if I light fireworks illegally?

Cities and counties can restrict fireworks usage beyond California's basic law.

In Ventura County, that's the case everywhere except within Fillmore city limits.

Violations in Ventura County can bring fines or, in extreme cases, criminal prosecution. Some cities have rules that can hold a property owner responsible for fireworks violations at a residence even if the owner isn't present.

In Oxnard, for example, the city can impose fines starting at $250 for use of safe-and-sane fireworks. For the dangerous illegal varieties, fines reach $1,000.

On Tuesday night, Oxnard police seized thousands of fireworks allegedly being sold illegally at a meat market. And last month, Oxnard police seized nearly 1,500 pounds of fireworks and arrested a man after they learned of an illegal shipment from outside the state.

Check with your local police agency for rules governing your community.

Why can't I just have fun?

Most of us enjoy the dazzle of a fireworks show. Officials want residents to partake of the various sanctioned shows that will soon light up nighttime skies.

But illegal fireworks pose safety risks and are upsetting to some people and animals, authorities say.

Fireworks start structure fires every year, local fire agencies say, and run the risk of igniting a brush fire in our wildfire-prone area.

They can also be dangerous. An Oxnard man was killed in a 2019 fireworks incident and a 19-year-old lost two fingers that year after burning his hand while lighting fireworks.

Many local police agencies ramp up fireworks enforcement efforts as July 4 draws near. Some cities also have fireworks hotlines or online portals for reporting illegal fireworks. Make sure you know the time, date and location of a fireworks incident when you make a report.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Are fireworks legal in Ventura County? Here's where you can light them