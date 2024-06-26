Fireworks are legal in Texas. See where to buy them, find upcoming Fourth of July shows
The Fourth of July is swiftly approaching, and no true celebration would be complete without brightening the sky with fireworks.
What does Texas law say about fireworks, and where are the best places in Texas to watch firework displays? Here's what you need to know.
People are also reading: These are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in Texas
Are fireworks legal in Texas?
Yes, but fireworks can only be sold during the following periods for holidays:
Texas Independence Day: Feb. 25-March 1
San Jacinto Day: April 16-April 21
Cinco de Mayo: May 1-May 5
Memorial Day: May 22-May 27
Independence Day: June 24-July 4
Diwali: Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Christmas/New Year's Day: Dec. 20-Jan. 1
Texans may also be restricted by county and city ordinances for where they may set off fireworks.
Cheapest fireworks near me
If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July without breaking the bank, you're in luck! A handful of firework stands in Texas literally have "cheap" in their names. Here's a list of some:
Abilene — Mr. W Fireworks — 5673 E. Hwy 80
Amarillo— The Firework Depot — 14907 FM 2590
Bulverde — Big Arrow Fireworks LLC — 29505 US 281
Burleson — Discount Fireworks of Texas — 13045 Rendon Road
Channelview — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 16020 E. Freeway Service Road
Converse — Blazing 7 Fireworks — 14394 Interstate 10
Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 2929 FM 1960
Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 12035 Antoine Drive
Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 5609 Uvalde Road
Longview — Cole's Best Buy Fireworks — 4846 FM 1844
Lubbock— Wholesale Fireworks TNT — 1301 84th St.
Lubbock— Mr. W Fireworks — 4212 E. Fourth St.
Macdona — Wald & Co — 9245 Pue Road
San Antonio — AAH Fireworks — 13022 Potranco Road
San Antonio — Alamo Fireworks Megastore — 7760 US 87 East
San Antonio — Liberty Fireworks & Pyrotechnics — 9890 TX-1604 Loop
San Antonio — Mr. W Fireworks — 18819 FM 2252
San Marcos — Mas Fireworks — 14000 Texas 123
Uhland — American Fireworks — 131 Camino Real
Firework stands near me
Click here to find more firework stands near you.
People are also reading: 10 Round Rock Express games for your summer bucket list
Fireworks show near me
Fireworks shows can be enjoyed throughout Texas — and not just on Independence Day! Here are some upcoming events in the Lone Star state:
Friday, June 28 — Sparks Fireworks Show — City of Wilmer
Saturday, June 29 — Light-Up Arlington: VIP & Reserved Fireworks, Chicken and a Chair — Arlington Music Hall
Saturday, June 29 — Independence Day Celebration — Forney Community Park
Saturday, June 29 — 24th Annual Firework Show — Brazoria County Fairgrounds
Wednesday, July 3 — Round Rock Express — Dell Diamond
Wednesday, July 3 — All American Fireworks & Festival — Roanoke City Hall Plaza
Thursday, July 4 — Fort Worth's Fourth — Panther Island Pavilion
Thursday, July 4 — Fireworks and Freedom Celebration — Longview Convention Complex
Thursday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show — La Verde Park in Kyle
Thursday, July 4 — Fireworks on Main — Pecan Grove Park in Rowlett
Thursday, July 4 — Allen 4th of July Celebration — Celebration Park
Thursday, July 4 — Red, White & BTX — Chisenhall Fields
Thursday, July 4 — Red, White and BOOM! — Downtown McKinney
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Independence Day 2024: Buy fireworks, watch celebrations in Texas