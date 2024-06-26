Fireworks are legal in Texas. See where to buy them, find upcoming Fourth of July shows

The Fourth of July is swiftly approaching, and no true celebration would be complete without brightening the sky with fireworks.

What does Texas law say about fireworks, and where are the best places in Texas to watch firework displays? Here's what you need to know.

Are fireworks legal in Texas?

Yes, but fireworks can only be sold during the following periods for holidays:

Texas Independence Day: Feb. 25-March 1

San Jacinto Day: April 16-April 21

Cinco de Mayo: May 1-May 5

Memorial Day: May 22-May 27

Independence Day: June 24-July 4

Diwali: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Christmas/New Year's Day: Dec. 20-Jan. 1

Texans may also be restricted by county and city ordinances for where they may set off fireworks.

Fireworks will light up the night sky at the "TEXAS the Outdoor Musical" stage on opening and closing nights, as well as July 2-6.

Cheapest fireworks near me

If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July without breaking the bank, you're in luck! A handful of firework stands in Texas literally have "cheap" in their names. Here's a list of some:

Abilene — Mr. W Fireworks — 5673 E. Hwy 80

Amarillo— The Firework Depot — 14907 FM 2590

Bulverde — Big Arrow Fireworks LLC — 29505 US 281

Burleson — Discount Fireworks of Texas — 13045 Rendon Road

Channelview — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 16020 E. Freeway Service Road

Converse — Blazing 7 Fireworks — 14394 Interstate 10

Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 2929 FM 1960

Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 12035 Antoine Drive

Houston — Houston Cheap Fireworks — 5609 Uvalde Road

Longview — Cole's Best Buy Fireworks — 4846 FM 1844

Lubbock— Wholesale Fireworks TNT — 1301 84th St.

Lubbock— Mr. W Fireworks — 4212 E. Fourth St.

Macdona — Wald & Co — 9245 Pue Road

San Antonio — AAH Fireworks — 13022 Potranco Road

San Antonio — Alamo Fireworks Megastore — 7760 US 87 East

San Antonio — Liberty Fireworks & Pyrotechnics — 9890 TX-1604 Loop

San Antonio — Mr. W Fireworks — 18819 FM 2252

San Marcos — Mas Fireworks — 14000 Texas 123

Uhland — American Fireworks — 131 Camino Real

Firework stands near me

Employee Marlowe Fokken arranges fireworks at Texas Pyro Fireworks Monday, July 3, 2023. The local store has been open for two years now.

Fireworks show near me

Fireworks shows can be enjoyed throughout Texas — and not just on Independence Day! Here are some upcoming events in the Lone Star state:

