Fireworks laws in Colorado before the 4th of July

As Fourth of July preparations start, make sure you’re up to date on which fireworks you can use and where.

While firework displays can be dazzling, they also pose a risk to accidental fires, injury and death.

Cities, towns, counties and the state differ in their laws, but here’s a breakdown on what you’re allowed to do. As an alternative, you can also watch them on a public display.

Fireworks laws in Larimer County

Fort Collins:

All fireworks are banned within city limits, this includes sparklers and snakes. Those caught with fireworks can be fined up to $2,650, according to previous Coloradoan reporting.

Windsor:

Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are not allowed. Use of fireworks can result in a fine up to $525, according to the town.

Loveland:

Fireworks that “explode and/or leave the ground, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman Candles, aerials, missiles, and other similar items,” are illegal in Loveland, according to the city’s fire rescue authority.

Legal fireworks include:

Sparklers

Fountains

Smoke balls

Items with crackle and strobe effects

Wheels and spinners

Children under the age of 16 must have adult supervision.

Greeley, Timnath, Wellington, and unincorporated Larimer County:

These places follow Colorado law and allow fireworks that are not explosive or do not leave the ground.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, “Colorado legal” fireworks include:

Cylindrical or cone fountains

Wheels and ground spinners

Illuminating torches and colored fire

Dipped sticks and sparklers

Toy propellant or toy smoke devices

Trick noise makers

Snakes and glow worms

Public Lands:

Fireworks are prohibited on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands, on National Forest System lands, and within boundaries of a National Park Service site.

The no-fireworks rule also applies to Larimer County's public recreation areas, such as Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake. The fine is $75 if caught possessing or discharging any types of fireworks, including sparklers.

