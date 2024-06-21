Fires in Ruidoso, NM continue to burn, rainy weather provides help for firefighters: live

The two wildfires near Ruidoso continue to burn thousands of acres in southern New Mexico.

The fires started Monday, June 17, and displaced about 8,000 people. The Village of Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs continue to be in evacuation status and road closures are also in effect. The fires have caused the loss of approximately 1,400 structures, according to the Village of Ruidoso.

The South Fork Fire is burning on Mescalero Tribal, U.S. Forest Service land and areas around Ruidoso. The Salt Fire is also active on the Mescalero Reservation.

Closure for Smokey Bear Ranger District

The Lincoln National Forest has issued an updated area closure for the Smokey Bear Ranger District, encompassing National Forest System lands, roads and trails. This order aims to ensure the safety of firefighter personnel and the public as firefighting efforts continue on the wildfires, officials said.

Violating this closure is classified as a Class B misdemeanor. Penalties for violations can include fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, officials said.

The Village of Ruidoso urges all residents and visitors to respect the closure order for their safety and to support the efforts of our dedicated firefighting personnel. Stay updated and stay safe.

Click here for more info.

- Aaron Bedoya

Ruidoso fire cause

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires, officials said at a news conference Thursday, June 20, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The cause of the fires remains unknown.

FBI officials have asked anyone with information on the cause of the fires to contact the agency by calling 1-800-225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Firefighters, hotshots and other emergency response officials triage responses to the South Fork Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

- Adam Powell

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Ruidoso fires update: South Fork Fire, Salt Fire evacuations in place