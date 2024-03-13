Firelands Electric Cooperative awards $10,500 in scholarships

NEW LONDON — Firelands Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of its annual scholarship contest.

Mia Holmes of Seneca East High School was selected as the first-place winner of $1,800. The daughter of Fred and Diane Holmes of Attica, she plans to study nursing this coming fall but is undecided which college she will attend. Mia will also participate in a statewide contest April 16 at Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives in Columbus. During this event, representatives from Ohio’s 24 electric co-ops have a chance to compete for additional scholarships worth up to $4,300.

Evelyn Day

The second-place winner of a $1,600 scholarship is Evelyn Day of Temple Christian High School. Evelyn is the daughter of Raymond and Jessica Day of Ashland. She plans to study civil engineering at Cedarville University.

Gracelyn Lamoreaux of South Central High School is the winner of the third-place, $1,400 scholarship. Daughter of Marc and Melia Lamoreaux of Greenwich, she plans to study early childhood education and intervention at Bowling Green State University’s Firelands Campus.

Fourth-place winner of a $1,200 scholarship is Lance Tucker of Hillsdale High School. Lance is the son of Scott and Kristy Tucker of Perrysville. He will study business administration at Franklin University.

The fifth-place winner of $1,000 is Kailyn Moneer of Hillsdale High School. Kailyn is the daughter of Jim and Stacey Moneer of Perrysville. She plans to study business administration at Kent State University.

Gavin Hines of Northwestern High School is the winner of the sixth-place, $750 scholarship. The son of Patrick and Maria Hines of Ashland, he plans to study mechanical engineering at Miami University.

The winners of honorable mention scholarships, each worth $500, are Kendyl Beverly of South Central High School and Brendon Hess of Loudonville High School. Kendyl is the daughter of Nate and Ashley Beverly of Greenwich. She will major in early childhood education at Ashland University. Brendon, the son of Kenneth and Sarah Hess of Perrysville, plans to major in biology but is undecided which college he will attend.

Braden Philpott

Kaydn Nickle of St. Paul High School and Braden Philpott of Crestview High School are the winners of Judges’ Choice awards of $500 each. Kaydn is the son of William and Sarah Nickle of Monroeville. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Ohio Northern University. Braden, son of Christopher and Lissa Philpott of Ashland, also plans to major in mechanical engineering. He is undecided on which college he will attend.

Brianna Dobias of South Central High School and EHOVE is the winner of Firelands’ $750 Career Scholarship. Brianna is the daughter of Joshua and Felicia Dobias of New London. She plans to enroll at Firelands Regional Medical Center of Nursing.

Firelands Electric Cooperative holds its annual scholarship contest for graduating high school seniors who reside in a home served by the cooperative. This year, the co-op received applications from students attending EHOVE, Crestview, Hillsdale, Loudonville, Lucas, New London, Northwestern, Seneca East, South Central, St. Paul and Temple Christian high schools.

