Firefighters, water rescue unit respond to Perry County

DELLVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – First responders, including Harrisburg’s water rescue unit, were centered on Shermans Creek in Perry County Sunday morning.

Authorities had little to share about the incident at midday. Crews responded to the area of the Dellville Covered Bridge in Wheatfield Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Newport confirmed they had troopers at the scene and are investigating.

Firefighters from Duncannon as well as the Harrisburg River Rescue unit were on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

