Second fire in two years damages former restaurant in Billericay

A former restaurant badly damaged by fire was no longer "structurally sound", a fire commander warned.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a fire at a building in Laindon Road, Billericay at 06:33 BST.

Eight crews and two aerial appliances were used to extinguish the fire, which spread to the roof and towards a neighbouring building.

Reids restaurant has been closed since another fire in July 2022.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service commander Mark Elliott said the building had already been in a "state of disrepair" and was now "not structurally sound".

He said: "We had approximately 40 firefighters and support sectors involved in this.

"There is an unsupported gable that could fall into the road should the wind pick up. We are working with the local authority to make that safe so we can then reopen the road."

He added they were working with power engineers to restore electricity to residents in the area.

A nursery close to the building may have some smoke damage, but the fire did not spread to it.

Resident, Olwyn Bliss, 74, said: "We had my granddaughter's christening there, my 70th birthday, we watched tribute acts there and even a funeral once.

"To see it going up in flames once was bad but twice is horrendous, I hope it will be rebuilt in a similar way because it enhances the area."

Julie Moat also has fond memories of the building.

She has lived nearby for about 13 years and said it had been used for several different purposes in the past.

"It's quite horrific really, there was a fire here two years ago and we are all waiting for something else to be done with it, I don't know what's going to happen now," she said.

"Part of it is an old school with stained glass window it was very nice... I hope they can salvage some part of it."

