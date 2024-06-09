Firefighters suffer minor injuries battling apartment blaze in Greenwich Village: FDNY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fire in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, left four firefighters with minor injuries Saturday afternoon, according to FDNY officials.

A fire broke out at 107 University Place a few minutes before 1:30 p.m., officials stated.

More Local News

Property records show the fire erupted in a six-story building containing 45 apartment units. The fire was flaring from an apartment video, and two fire trucks with ladders were at the scene in a video posted to the Citizen app.

In total, 25 fire units and 106 firefighters were needed to get the blaze under control.

The four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.