Firefighters responding to large field fire in Tolono

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois firefighters are responding to a large field fire in Tolono late Saturday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., firefighters from the Savoy and Tolono Fire Departments were dispatched to 1011 at County Road 1200 E where they continue working to extinguish the flames.

The Pesotum Fire Department is on its way to assist.

A WCIA reporter on the scene said the smoke can be seen for miles out.









This is a developing story.

