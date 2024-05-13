Firefighters respond to mulch fire in Greene County

Several firefighters responded to a mulch fire in Greene County early Monday morning.

Fairborn firefighters were dispatched around 12:51 a.m. to initial reports of a mulch fire on Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235 posted photos on social media.

“Crews on scene of a very large mulch fire!” they wrote around 1:50 a.m.

Photos show Fairborn firefighters at the scene.

A viewer told News Center 7 that the fire happened at Dean’s Eco-Green Recycling at the 1200 block of W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

We are working to confirm that and will provide updates on this story.

Photo contributed by Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235 via Facebook

