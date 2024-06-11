3 buildings destroyed in Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A large fire ripped through three buildings near downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Allen Boulevard near the intersection of W. Main Street and Westnedge Avenue.

Authorities respond to a fire on Allen Boulevard in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Courtesy Eamon Bronson)

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities deal with hotspots and smoke.

KDPS Lt. Justin Wonders said the fire started at a vacant house and then spread to two other houses — one vacant and the other occupied. Three people had to be evacuated from the occupied house.

There are no reports of injuries, according to KDPS.

All three buildings were so heavily damaged that they will have to be demolished, according to Wonders.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

