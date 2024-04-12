No injuries reported in Riverside fire

Fire damaged a house in Riverside early Friday morning.

Riverside firefighters and police officers were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Linden Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

The fire is near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the home was not occupied when fire crews arrived on the scene, according to Riverside Police Major Matthew Sturgeon.

Photos from the scene that Linden Avenue is blocked off between Rausch Avenue and Quinby Lane. They also show damage to the first and second floors to the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to provide updates.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

